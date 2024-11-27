New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said that the government in Maharashtra would be formed after taking everyone into confidence.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "There is an alliance of three parties. Therefore, a decision will be taken only after taking everyone into confidence. There is no delay because it has been only 4 days since the results were announced. Whatever Ramdas Athawale has said is his personal opinion. A stable government will be formed."

Also Read | Reel Addiction Ends Marriage in Bhopal: Woman Married for 12 Years Agrees for Divorce With Mutual Consent From Husband After He Asks Her To Stop Making Instagram Reels.

Earlier on November 26, Union Minister Ramdas Athawle had said that Devendra Fadnavis should lead the Mahayuti government, as "people of Maharashtra want him" to be the next Chief Minister, and Eknath Shinde can be the Deputy CM or join the Modi government.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister and was appointed as the caretaker CM until the formation of the new government. However, the Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on who will lead the Maharashtra government.

Also Read | 'Fraud on Constitution': Supreme Court Rules Against Religious Conversion for Quota Benefits.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) president also said that Shinde is a bit "unhappy" after he came to know that the BJP high command has "finalised" Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM. Deadlock is there...when Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the CM (of Maharashtra), he is a bit unhaapy, which I can understand. But, BJP has got 132 seats and hence I think there have to make a way ...Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM. Shinde can be made Union Minister," Athawale said.

He also suggested that Eknath Shinde can be made the Deputy Chief Minister or Union Minister in the BJP-led Centre.

"Eknath Shinde can assume the charge of deputy CM. If he is not willing to be the deputy CM, he can be made Union Minister in PM Modi's cabinet... The people of Maharashtra want Devendra Fadnavis to be the CM...," Athawale told ANI.

He said the BJP high command should take the decision soon after talking with all three leaders, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar.

The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)