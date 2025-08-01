Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta (UYSM, AVSM, YSM), General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command of the Indian Army, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Friday.

During this, discussions were held to establish better coordination between the military and civil administration in the border areas of the state.

Also Read | Anil Ambani in Trouble: ED Issues Look Out Circular Against ADAG Chairman in INR 17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Probe.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Indian Army is not only playing an important role in protecting the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the country, but is also actively participating in developmental works by establishing coordination with the civil society.

CM Dhami said that in the border state of Uttarakhand, the Army is successfully discharging various social responsibilities to help the local communities. Along with this, the commendable cooperation provided by the Army in relief and rescue operations during natural disasters is highly commendable.

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Dublin Issues Advisory Amid Reported Rise in Attacks on Indians in Ireland, Urges Nationals To Stay Vigilant.

Expressing gratitude for the contribution of the Indian Army, the Chief Minister assured that the state government will continue to provide full cooperation in all important initiatives of the Army.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta informed the Chief Minister about the programmes being run by the Central Command for the overall development of the border areas. He said that the Indian Army is working with full commitment for social development along with security arrangements. He said that many important initiatives have been taken for the development of infrastructure in the border areas, community participation, dialogue with the youth and promotion of tourism in the forward areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officers on Friday to maintain regular communication with MLAs to address various public issues in the assembly constituencies. The top priorities given by the MLAs should be expedited. If any issues arise in the work, the secretary and head of the department should consult with the MLAs of the concerned area to resolve the problem.

For the successful implementation of the announcements made under all 70 assemblies of the state and other important schemes, he mentioned that the responsibility should be given soon to the officers of the Additional Secretary level as a nodal officer to act as a bridge between the government administration and the assembly constituency. Some innovations should be done in every assembly, highlighting its cultural traditions and heritage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)