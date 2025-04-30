Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the sacred Gangotri Dham on Wednesday, marking the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami also announced the official commencement of the Chardham Yatra 2025.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "The doors of Shri Yamunotri and Shri Gangotri Dham will be opened today on Akshaya Tritiya. The Chardham Yatra 2025 begins today. May Maa Ganga-Yamuna bless you all. #AkshayaTritiya"

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth assured that all preparations for the Chardham Yatra have reached the final stage. Speaking to mediapersons, the Uttarakhand DGP said that approximately 6,000 policemen and 17 PAC companies will be deployed for the Yatra. He further asserted that drones will be used to monitor the situation.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has begun preparations for the upcoming Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Dham Yatra. The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham are opening on May 4, and those of Shri Kedarnath Dham on May 2.The doors of the second Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar temple will open on May 21, and those of the third Kedar, Tungnath ji, on May 2.

Meanwhile, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of devotees thronged Vrindavan to catch a rare glimpse of Lord Banke Bihari's feet. This glimpse is granted only once a year on Akshaya Tritiya.

To manage the crowd and ensure safety, senior officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shailesh Pandey, District Magistrate Chandraprakash, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar, visited the temple area to review preparations. A meeting was also held with temple authorities to review safety measures for devotees.

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus and Jains across the country. The day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated through prayer, alms-giving, and spiritual practices. The day is considered highly auspicious for starting new businesses, making investments, and purchasing gold and real estate.

In Sanskrit, the word "Akshaya" means "never diminishing." It is said that things that start on this day expand forever with fewer obstacles in their way, and that doing good deeds on this day will bring eternal success and fortune.

The occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day typically falls in April or May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kalyug and the end of the Dwapar yug. (ANI)

