Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in the 'She for STEM Uttarakhand' workshop organised at Uttarakhand Technical University, Sudhowala (Premnagar, Dehradun) on the occasion of International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

On the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone and welcomed all dignitaries present at the workshop.

Through the special 'She for STEM' program, the Chief Minister provided scholarships of Rs 50,000 each to 20 talented girls of the state.

The Chief Minister announced that, under the She for STEM initiative, five girls from each district will receive scholarships. He also announced that financial resources will be made available to girl students to start STEM-based startups. Self-help groups will also be connected with Women Technology Centres.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that, through this program, talented daughters are being inspired to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and careers. Meaningful efforts are also being made to promote science, technology, and innovation in remote and border areas and to connect women with modern technology.

The Chief Minister appreciated all the organisers, including InMobi, Vigyanshala International, UCOST, and Uttarakhand Technical University, for successfully organising the program and for their important role in making this visionary initiative a success.

The Chief Minister said that Indian history shows that women's power has not been limited to social or family life but has also been prominent in fields such as science, philosophy, astronomy, and medicine. In the Vedic period, scholars such as Gargi and Maitreyi led philosophical discussions, while Lilavati made significant contributions to mathematics. He also noted evidence of women's contributions to the development of Ayurvedic texts such as the Charak Samhita and the Sushruta Samhita.

The Chief Minister said that, even in modern times, many women have made extraordinary contributions in science and technology, bringing pride to the nation. Before independence, when stepping out of the home was also a challenge for women, Anna Mani made history as India's first woman meteorologist and became known as the "Weather Woman of India." She made invaluable contributions to meteorology and the development of scientific instruments. Similarly, Kamala Sohonie became the first Indian woman to earn a PhD in science, proving that talent is not bound by limitations.

The Chief Minister said that in present-day India, Dr. Tessy Thomas, known as the "Missile Woman of India," led major missile projects such as Agni-4 and Agni-5, strengthening the country's strategic capabilities. Likewise, Dr. Ritu Karidhal, known as the "Rocket Woman," played a key role in the success of historic missions like Mangalyaan, bringing global recognition to India.

He said the lives of these great personalities convey the message that when women get opportunities, they not only create paths for themselves but also have the power to guide the entire nation. He added that around 42-43% of STEM graduates in India are women, which is higher than in many developed countries. This shows that India's daughters are moving ahead in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and are ready to take leadership roles.

He said there is a need to provide daughters with opportunities, resources, and confidence so that they can achieve their dreams and contribute to the vision of a developed India.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that India's progress in the 21st century will depend on science and technological innovation. Under his visionary leadership, India has achieved remarkable heights in science and technology. Achievements such as COVID vaccine development, Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, and the Gaganyaan mission have set new milestones for the country.

The Chief Minister said that under the Digital India campaign, advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing are being promoted, helping India play a leading role in the global technological revolution. (ANI)

