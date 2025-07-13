Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the felicitation ceremony organized by religious and social organizations in Balliwala, Dehradun on the efforts being made by the Chief Minister for 'corruption free Uttarakhand'.

According to a release, on this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered the oath of corruption free Uttarakhand to everyone.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Approves To Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety.

The Chief Minister gave information about the steps taken towards making the state free from corruption and described the support of the public as the biggest strength of this campaign.

He said that this "Abhinandan Samaroh is not just an honor, but a celebration of realizing the dream of making Uttarakhand corruption free. This honor belongs to the 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand, who are moving towards the development of the state with the values of honesty, transparency and accountability."

Also Read | Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

The Chief Minister said that the action being taken against corruption is "not a personal victory, but it is a victory of public trust," power of honesty and expectations of the youth. The state government has made extensive use of technology to ensure transparency under the policy of 'Zero Tolerance', which includes arrangements like online transfer process, CM Helpline 1905 for monitoring the examination system and public grievance redressal and 1064 for corruption complaints.

The Chief Minister said that strict action was taken in cases like irregularities in recruitment examinations, corruption in transfer-posting and commission in schemes. More than 200 people involved in corruption have been sent to jail in the last three years. More than 24 thousand people have been provided government jobs in the state in the last four years.

The Chief Minister said that the governance system has been strengthened in the state by implementing the Uniform Civil Code, making strict anti-copying laws, action against land jihad and love jihad and through anti-conversion and anti-riot laws. He said that these steps have proved that if there is strong will, any challenge can be faced successfully.

The Chief Minister said that "Operation Kalanemi" is being run to "expose the real identity of impersonators in the state." So far, more than 200 suspects have been arrested, including some Bangladeshi infiltrators. The Chief Minister appealed to the public to immediately inform the police about such elements.

The Chief Minister said that adopting the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Na khaunga, na khane doonga", the state government is committed to building a transparent, accountable and public welfare governance system. He said that continuous efforts are being made to make the state corruption free, culturally rich and the best state in the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)