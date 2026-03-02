Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Shia organisations Majma-e-Ulama wa Khutaba and Matami Anjuman-o-Grohan organised a protest rally in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday, to condemn the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Demonstrators raised slogans against Israel and the United States during the rally. Large number of people participated in protests against the Israeli and the US forces.

Speaking to ANI, Moulana Ali Hyder Farishta said, "The news from Iran, that the Supreme Leader was killed in a strike from Israel. The whole world is mourning, and in Hyderabad, thousands of youth gathered and mourned his death. There were slogans against the cruel forces of the US."

Earlier in Hyderabad, Tanzeem-e-Jaffery organised a protest rally to condemn Khamenei's killing. Demonstrators raised slogans against Israel and the United States during the rally.

Speaking to ANI, a woman participant said people joined the protest irrespective of religion, expressing solidarity with Iran. Around 3,000 people participated, including women.

A protestor said, "Today, Israel and the US martyred Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the great Islamic leader, to advance their motives. Today, processions are being taken out around the world to commemorate his martyrdom. The entire world is mourning him together, perhaps in India, Pakistan, and Asia."

Large-scale mourning gatherings and protests erupted across the country following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, with Shia communities taking to the streets to express grief and anger.

All India Shia Council held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the killing of Khamenei, raising slogans against the US and Israel.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday condemned the killing of Khamenei, terming the US and Israel attack as "cowardly and inhuman".

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the strikes. Iranian state media also reported that Ali Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were also killed.

The regional situation has reached a critical flashpoint following the execution of joint missile strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran.

Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning following the death of their Supreme Leader and has vowed "the most devastating offensive operation" against US bases and Israel in retaliation.

Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence. (ANI)

