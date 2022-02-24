Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Terming the state budget as historic, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday said that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has made several important announcements for all sectors.

"The Budget presented today is historic. The decision to revive old pension for state employees is a great decision in favour of employees. The employees and their family members are making celebrations today,” he said.

Dotasra said that the farmers will get electricity in the daytime for irrigation, which is another key announcement.

“It was for the first time that a separate budget was presented for the agriculture sector. Congress benefits the farmers in true sense,” he told reporters.

He said that all the proposals which were given by the PCC to the Chief Minister have been included in the budget.

Dotasra said that the party workers will now take the budget announcements to the public.

Ayush Bhardwaj, Youth Congress state General Secretary, also welcomed the budget saying that Gehlot has not only given relief to every section in the budget but has also set an example for the central government.

“In the Union Budget, neither the youth nor the women were taken care of whereas the state government has made several important announcements for youths, women, employees, middle class and lower class,” he said.

