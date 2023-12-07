Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while paying tribute to armed forces personnel on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, urged all citizens to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Such contributions would be instrumental in aiding the rehabilitation and resettlement of the dependents of brave soldiers who have either sacrificed their lives or incurred physical disabilities while in service, said the Chief Minister.

He said that Indian soldiers consistently exhibit invincible bravery in various challenging circumstances to safeguard the country's borders.

"We owe our gratitude to those warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation," said Khattar.

In observance of Armed Forces Flag Day, the Chief Minister also contributed to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

He said that Haryana warriors always made important contributions to the nation's defence.

Manohar Lal expressed his pride in contributing to Armed Forces Flag Day, underscoring the significance of honouring the indomitable courage and bravery of soldiers.

He highlighted Haryana's rich tradition of valour and sacrifice, emphasising the crucial role played by the state's warriors in the defence of the nation both before and after independence.

The Chief Minister particularly commended the extraordinary bravery displayed by Haryana's soldiers during the Kargil war, noting that their actions resonated globally and showcased the strength of the Indian Army.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and dependents of martyrs and is continuously making efforts for their upliftment. (ANI)

