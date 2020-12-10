Chennai Dec 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for a new Parliament building in New Delhi and said it will be a landmark structure in Independent India.

Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new building, which is expected to be completed by the 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022 and is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore.

Also Read | CRPF Female Wrestler Accuses Khajan Singh of Rape, Chief Sports Officer Dismisses Charge.

Congratulating Modi for laying the foundation stone for construction of the new Parliament building as part of the "iconic Central Vista project", Palaniswami said, "I am confident that this will be a landmark structure in Independent India."

"On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you for your personal touch in shaping the project. I had the pleasure of taking part in the function through video conference," the chief minister added.

Also Read | Anna Hazare Warns of ‘Jan Andolan’ if Centre Fails to Address Farmers’ Demand.

The new building, being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will come up in front of the existing Parliament House that was built nearly 100 years ago at a cost of Rs 83 lakh then and would eventually be turned into a museum.

It will house larger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Halls, with capacities of 888 seats and 384 seats respectively, to accommodate an expanded Parliament after the freeze on its expansion lifts in 2026.

The Lok Sabha Hall will also have additional capacity, up to 1272 seats, to host joint sessions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)