Bhubaneswar, April 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday went to New Delhi to seek investments for his state.

During the visit, the state government will sign agreements with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Petronet LNG, and Indian Strategic Petrochemical Reserves Ltd, among others, a statement said.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025 Celebrated Across Country With Large Processions, Special Prayers; Tight Security in Communally Sensitive Areas in Several States.

These collaborations underscore the state government's commitment to making Odisha a leading hub for petrochemicals and chemicals, it said.

The CM will visit the HCL Tech campus in Noida and meet influential industry captains from diverse sectors.

Also Read | Assembly Elections: Amit Shah To Spend 2 Days Each in Poll-Bound Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Every Month as Part of BJP's Campaign Efforts.

He is likely to return to Odisha on April 9, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)