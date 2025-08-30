Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] August 30, (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday outlined an ambitious roadmap for transforming the state into one of India's top five economies by 2036, during his address at the Odisha Summit hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking as the chief guest at the gathering of industrialists, investors, and policymakers, Majhi emphasised the state's commitment to economic growth through collaboration between government and industry stakeholders.

Also Read | India's GDP Projected To Grow 6.5% This Fiscal With Downside Risks From US Tariff Hikes: Crisil.

Majhi said, "The Indian Chamber of Commerce hosted a summit today in Bhubaneswar on an advanced Odisha and empowering the state's growth engine. Investors from within and outside Odisha arrived there. The following day, we discussed how to make Odisha prosperous and advanced."

Majhi unveiled the government's new "36 for 36" initiative, a policy framework aimed at driving Odisha's development by the year 2036, when the state marks its 100th year of formation.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Monsoon Fury: 10 Killed, 3 Missing After Cloudburst and Landslide Hit Reasi, Ramban Triggered by Overnight Rains.

"As a chief guest, I liked the programs they organised. We discussed how the government and industrialists will collaborate further for a better Odisha. We have a vision for an advanced and prosperous Odisha by 2036. Our goal is for Odisha's economy to rank among the top 5 in India by 2036. On this basis, we have organised the 36 for 36 program to make Odisha prosperous."

Underscoring the state's 'Make in Odisha' vision, Majhi announced fresh incentives for small-scale industrialists and entrepreneurs, noting that the MSME sector currently contributes nearly 30% to the state's economic growth.

"We are on a 'Make in Odisha' vision. We will offer incentives to small-scale industrialists and entrepreneurs. We have also made guidelines and SOPs for them. The MSME sector contributes around 30% to our growth."

The CM further set a target revenue level of $500 million, he said, "In our vision for 2036, we aim to reach a revenue level of $500 million. The government will work with the industrialists on the basis of conclusions of today's discussion." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)