Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party after its poster featuring a BJP candidate was put up at the venue ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's event in Seoni district.

CM Yadav said that it seemed that they (Congress) accepted their defeat even before the elections were held.

"It is surprising how serious Congress party and its workers are and how they make fun of themselves when they put a BJP leader's picture at the stage instead of their own candidate. It seems that they have accepted their defeat even before the elections are held. This is the world of social media, either they understand that they have already lost the election or they should see if they are serious enough," CM Yadav told ANI.

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's event in Seoni district, a flex board poster put up on the main dias, featured a photograph of Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste along with other Congress leaders.

The photo of the BJP leader, against whom Rahul Gandhi will be poised to campaign against, was hastily replaced by a photo of Congress MLA from Keolari assembly seat Rajneesh Harvansh Singh.

Rahul Gandhi will address the public gathering in Dhanora village,Seoni district of Mandla Lok Sabha seat in favour of Congress candidate Omkar Singh Markam.

In Mandla, Union minister and six-time BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste takes on ex-minister and four-time Congress MLA from Dindori-ST Omkar Sigh Markam, which will be a re-run of the 2014 contest, when Kulaste had won by more than one lakh votes.

Kulaste, however, lost the recent assembly poll from his home seat Niwas-ST

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

