Chandigarh [India], August 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of various budget announcements for the year 2025-26.

CM stated that in hilly areas like Morni, the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department should identify issues by gathering feedback from farmers to address the challenges faced in crop production and ensure their resolution on a priority basis, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

He directed that the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board should also work on the possibility of establishing small collection centres to facilitate the transportation of farmers' horticultural crops to markets in areas like Morni.

The Chief Minister was addressing officials today during a review meeting held here regarding the progress of announcements made by various departments in connection with the budget announcements for the year 2025-26, CMO added.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Sunday attacked the BJP-led Haryana government, accusing it of burdening the public by sharply increasing circle rates.

Addressing the press conference in Chandigarh, he questioned Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over what he called an 'unjustified' hike without consulting the people.

He alleged the state government has increased the circle rates twice in just eight months, causing prices of construction materials like sand, gravel, and steel to go up. "This has led to an increase of 50 per cent to 250 per cent in overall construction costs," he said.

He claimed the rate hike will cause a loss of Rs 5,000 crore to the public and impact around 2.5 crore people. "The BJP says they raised the rates for the benefit of farmers. Is this not a lie? Doesn't this increase inflation?" Surjewala said.

He also alleged that the real reason behind the hike is to collect revenue under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) project. "Their own minister admitted they plan to collect Rs 16,555 crore from this. Earlier, they collected Rs 14,000; now they are increasing it to nearly Rs 2,700," he added.

Surjewala further said the BJP had promised permanent homes for all by 2022, but housing has become so expensive that it is out of reach for most people. "Instead of homes, all we got were garbage dumps in every city," he said. (ANI)

