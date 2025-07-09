Patna (Bihar) [India], July 9 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment, announcing that 35% reservation will be provided exclusively for women who are permanent residents of Bihar in all direct recruitments across government posts and cadres, including contractual and outsourced appointments.

The Cabinet had approved a 35 per cent reservation for original residents of Bihar in state government services on Tuesday.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Kumar wrote, "Everyone knows that it has been decided to grant 35 per cent horizontal reservation exclusively to female candidates who are native residents of Bihar for direct appointments to all levels and types of posts in all government services/cadres of Bihar state."

He informed that the recruitment process for 1,51,579 vacancies is currently underway and that the reservation benefit would apply throughout the recruitment cycle.

CM Kumar wrote, "Currently, the appointment process is underway for 1,51,579 vacancies. In these appointments, which will take place in various phases, only female candidates who are native residents of Bihar will be eligible for the 35 per cent horizontal reservation benefit."

The Chief Minister also announced that women domiciled in Bihar would receive the same 35% reservation benefit in appointments for contractual or outsourced jobs.

CM said, "Additionally, this benefit will also apply to female candidates who are native residents of Bihar for appointments made on a contract or outsourced basis. All departments have been instructed to take prompt action to fill all available vacancies so that the youth can benefit from this."

He reiterated the government's broader vision in his post and wrote, "We are committed to ensuring women's empowerment and active and positive participation of women in society."

"The second important decision related to general administration is that only women original residents of the state will be allowed 35 per cent reservation on all posts in direct appointment in all government service cadres of Bihar state," Bihar Chief Secretary S Siddharth told reporters.

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday had approved 43 schemes and projects, including the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission and a Rs 100 diesel subsidy for farmers.

Chief Secretary Siddharth said, "Today, 43 agendas have been stamped in the Council of Ministers, in which the most important agenda is the formation of the Youth Commission. This commission is related to the youth of 18-45 years, which will have one chairman, two vice-chairmen and seven members."

He added, "The beneficiary group related to this includes migrants working and studying outside the State, students pursuing higher secondary education, students pursuing degree courses, unemployed youth, economically weak meritorious students and any other group of youth on which the Youth Commission deems worthy of intervention."

Taking into consideration irregular monsoons and drought, a diesel subsidy of Rs 100 crore has been approved for farmers.

"The subsidy will be applicable for paddy, maize, barley, oilseeds and jute crops, and seasonal vegetable and medicinal plants," he said.

Apart from this, the cabinet approved the Divyangjan Civil Seva Protsahan Scheme, under which differently abled individuals will be given Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh upon passing the prelims of the UPSC and BPSC exams. (ANI)

