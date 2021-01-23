Dehradun, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a "sainya dham" here, saying it should be built in such a way that it evokes patriotic feelings in the heart of visitors.

"Soil and stones from villages of martyrs, main pilgrimage sites and major rivers of the state should be used in building it so that whoever sets foot in it gets inspired," Rawat said at the foundation-laying ceremony of the project at Purkul village.

Making an important announcement on the occasion, the chief minister said the ex gratia given to the wives of martyred soldiers and paramilitary force personnel will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

He said the idea of building a sainya dham was born when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first used the term for Uttarakhand at a public meeting here, referring to the large number of people who join the armed forces from the state.

The sainya dham will have a museum where memorabilia associated with the lives of martyrs will be kept, Rawat said, adding it will also have a facility to train people who want to join the armed forces.

Suggestions from people will also be invited to make it even more attractive for visitors.

Rawat said he wants it to emerge as a place worth visiting for everyone coming to Uttarakhand where even the swearing-in ceremony of future governments takes place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)