New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Forests and Environment, Government of Nepal, to promote bilateral cooperation in the areas of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of wildlife corridors and interlinking areas, and exchange of knowledge, technical expertise and best practices as per an official statement by the Ministry.

The statement noted that the signing ceremony took place in New Delhi, in the presence of Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, Cabinet Minister for Forests and Environment, Government of Nepal.

Also Read | US Shocker: 57-Year-Old Sikh Man Kidnapped and Killed in California; Authorities Suspect Mistaken Identity.

The statement highlighted how India and Nepal are endowed with rich biodiversity and natural heritage and have established extensive networks of Protected Areas in their respective territories. Both countries are also Parties to several multilateral environmental agreements and conventions. In view of the shared ecosystems and transboundary wildlife habitats, a need was felt to further strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two Governments in the fields of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change.

As per the statement, the MoU envisages cooperation in formulation of biodiversity conservation strategies at the landscape level with emphasis on key species such as elephant, Gangetic dolphin, rhinoceros, snow leopard, tiger and vultures. It also provides for strengthened forest and protected area management; restoration of corridors and other interlinking areas towards creation of transboundary conservation landscapes; addressing biodiversity conservation threats; combating forest and wildlife crime; strengthening the capacity of frontline staff of enforcement agencies; and promoting smart green infrastructure in biodiversity hotspots.

Also Read | Buddharoid: Kyoto University Unveils AI Robot Monk to Perform Sacred Rituals, Provide Spiritual Guidance and More (Watch Video).

The signing of this MoU is expected to further deepen India-Nepal cooperation in conservation of wildlife and biodiversity, and contribute to protection of shared ecosystems and sustainable management of natural resources in the region, the statement noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)