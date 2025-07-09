New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals JP Nadda in the national capital and requested him to supply urea allocated to Telangana on time to meet the agricultural needs during the farming season, as per a release.

The Chief Minister met Nadda at the latter's official residence in Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, the CM brought to the notice of the Union Minister that only 3.07 lakh metric tonnes of urea was supplied between April and June as against the requirement of 5 lakh metric tonnes in the Kharif season.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025: From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, Check Full List of Indians Who Have Won or Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize As Pakistan and Israel Nominate US President Donald Trump for 2025 Award.

Given the farming activity being in full swing, CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the Union Minister to ensure no disruption in the supply of urea.

Furthermore, the CM brought to the notice of the Union Minister that 63,000 metric tonnes of domestically produced urea and 97,000 metric tonnes of imported urea were to be supplied to the state for July. However, the Center has only supplied 29,000 metric tonnes of urea so far.

Also Read | 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross': PM Narendra Modi Accorded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Watch Video).

The CM also requested Nadda to enhance the quota of domestically produced urea for Telangana and increase the number of rakes for urea supply in the wake of the reluctance of the Railways to consider the demand for more rakes.

State government's Sports Advisor AP Jitender Reddy, MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy; Ajith Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister; State Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Central Schemes Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal, and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier on July 8, Reddy requested Union Minister Piyush Goyal to extend central support for the development of Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City, according to an official statement.

During the meeting with the Union Minister in Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister appealed to Goyal to immediately release Rs 596.61 crores approved by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) for the development of Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)