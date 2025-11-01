Warangal (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced relief to the flood-affected farmers and families who lost their kin, livestock and damage to their houses. An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the bereaved families of the victims who died in the floods, Rs 15,000 each to the families for submergence of their houses, Indiramma houses to the most affected families and special assistance to those who lost their livestock and standing crops, Telangana Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas in the erstwhile Warangal district and Husnabad Assembly Constituency today. During the aerial survey, the CM took stock of the situation at the ground level.

In the official review of the flood damages in Warangal, CM Revanth Reddy gave specific instructions to the officials of all departments to prepare a comprehensive report on the damages caused by the flash floods and heavy rains in the district and submit the report immediately to the government. The authorities were ordered to give the report on crop damages, sand deposits on the farm lands, loss of people and livestock and infrastructure damages. The CM appealed to the people's representatives to support the administration during the enumeration of the damages and also submit a report to the district collectors.

The Chief Minister enquired the officials about the central assistance during the floods to the states and instructed them to get the required relief funds from the Union government expeditiously. The CM warned the officials to stop the delay in seeking central funds.

Emphasising that the plans should be prepared to find a permanent solution to the flood management, CM Revanth Reddy said that lack of coordination between the departments was visible and hence all the wings should work in tandem to address the civic problems during the floods. The officials were instructed to launch a drive for the demolition of Nala encroachments.

"To protect the interest of majority people, the officials should move forward with a clear vision and take strict measures during the demolition of encroachments", the CM said

During the review, the Chief Minister also stressed that coordination between the Municipal Administration and Irrigation departments must be there to clear the encroachments at nalas and other water bodies. The officials were instructed to prepare a special report on the work to be done in the smart city and constitute a Coordination committee at the field level.

In view of the fact that cloud bursts have become a routine under the influence of climate change, CM Revanth Reddy asserted that the plans should be made towards a permanent solution, and the district Collectors and authorities should conduct field inspections regularly. (ANI)

