Achampet (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): BRS Working President K T Rama Rao launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of "hiding at home like a cat" while the Karnataka Congress government goes ahead with its plan to raise the height of the Almatti Dam.

He recalled that even the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh governments had opposed Almatti's expansion and demanded to know why Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and Revanth in Telangana were silent now. "Revanth is keeping quiet only to protect his CM's chair. If he has guts, let him summon the Karnataka CM, involve Rahul Gandhi, and stop this conspiracy. Otherwise, the pink brigade will march and block it," KTR thundered, as per the BRS statement.

Also Read | EPFO Monthly Pension Scheme: Will Government Hike EPS-95 Minimum Pension From INR 1,000 to INR 7,500 Ahead of Diwali 2025?.

KTR alleged that out of jealousy that credit would go to KCR, the Congress government has abandoned the nearly-complete Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Scheme. "Ninety per cent of the project was finished under BRS. Instead of completing the last ten per cent, they gave it a new name after Jaipal Reddy, who had nothing to do with it. This is ridiculous," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the BRS regime, KTR said Kalwakurthy Lift brought irrigation to 90,000 acres in Achampet, while another 70,000 acres were sanctioned under Achampet Lift with Rs 1,350 crore. "But Revanth, who calls himself Achampet's son, has shelved it," he charged.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: AIADMK Chief Edappadi Palaniswami Meets Victims' Families, Seeks Impartial Probe After Stampede at Vijay's TVK Election Rally.

On farmers' distress, he said queues for urea bags had returned after vanishing under KCR's rule. "Farmers are dying in lines, Rythu Bandhu has been stopped, no bonus for paddy has been declared. This is betrayal," he said.

Slamming Congress's six unfulfilled guarantees, KTR said: "They promised Rs 4,000 to mothers-in-law and Rs 2,500 to daughters-in-law, creating divisions in families. They promised Rs 4,000 pension to the elderly, but withheld two months' payments. They owe eight lakh brides eight lakh tolas of gold under Kalyana Lakshmi and Rs 44,000 to every disabled citizen. That is why we launched the Congress Debt Card--to remind people of these lies."

He urged voters to show the Debt Card to Congress leaders during elections. "Even if they try to bribe you with Rs 5,000, ask them when they will pay your dues. And when they make false pledges, remember to vote for the car symbol," KTR appealed.

In a sensational allegation, KTR said Telangana was under a Congress-BJP "joint venture government." He cited the example of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, against whom the ED staged raids last year, but went silent after he joined Congress. "This is proof of their understanding. People must defeat both Congress and BJP in the upcoming local body elections," he declared.

Ridiculing the CM's speeches, KTR said: "One day he (CM Revanth) says he's a poor farmer's son, the next day he says he's a Police Patel's grandson. He uses foul language like 'I'll smash eggs on your head' or 'hang intestines around your neck.' This is shameful. By saying the state is bankrupt, he is lowering Telangana's prestige."

KTR appealed to the people to punish Revanth in the elections. "He has betrayed promises, lowered Telangana's pride, and shamed the CM's chair. The people will give him a fitting lesson."

Concluding, KTR assured Achampet that BRS will soon send a strong leader to represent them. "If you want to see KCR as CM again, let the pink flag fly high in Achampet," he said, as supporters cheered.

Earlier, KTR was given a rousing reception by BRS cadres and the public all along the route from Hyderabad to Achampet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)