Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday reviewed the ongoing work at the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate air services from the airport on April 14.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Rules Out El Nino but Warns of Scorching Summer, More Heatwave Days.

During his visit to the site, Saini directed officers of the Hisar district administration to make preparations for the prime minister's visit.

A successful trial landing of Alliance Air's passenger plane took place at the airport last Friday. The trial was conducted with a 72-seater ATR-72600 aircraft, the statement said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Know DA Arrears Payment Date, Expected Amount and Other Details.

After the trial landing, the path has been cleared for the operation of regular passenger flights from Hisar to Ayodhya and some other destinations, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)