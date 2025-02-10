Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be on a two-day visit to Singapore from Monday to promote the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' to be held on February 25-26 in Guwahati here.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote on X, "Starting tomorrow, I will be in Singapore for the next two days to promote Advantage Assam, highlighting the state's growing potential in sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing."

Also Read | Amroha Shocker: Doctor Arrested for Harassing Minor Schoolgirl in Uttar Pradesh.

"We will host a roadshow and hold one-on-one meetings with industry leaders to explore strategic collaborations and investment opportunities. A key focus will be on positioning Assam as an emerging hub for advanced industries and innovation," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union cabinet ministers, industrialists, and companies will also participate in the summit.

Also Read | Punjab Man, Gurpreet Singh, Travelling to US via 'Dunki' Route Dies on Way at Guatemala of Heart Attack, State Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwa Meets With Family.

"The upcoming Advantage Assam 2 will host a series of conversations and sessions with senior members of the Union Cabinet who will set the narrative and give an idea on the Union Govt's unstinted focus on Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma led a high-level review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati to assess the preparations for the key events, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)