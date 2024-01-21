Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): Participating in a 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' here, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted the significant reduction in corruption and terrorism in the country since the formation of the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Centre in 2014.

Addressing the people in Bhainipura village, Bikaner district, the CM said, "Since 2014, there has been a significant reduction in corruption and a resolute stand against terrorism. Modi Ji's commitment to building a developed nation by 2047 is inspiring, with women playing a crucial role."

Sharma praised the Prime Minister for translating promises into action, asserting, "Modi Ji not only speaks but acts on his words. Our double-engine government, led by Modi, will fulfil every commitment and resolution."

Discussing transparency, the Chief Minister said the BJP government had already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe leaked paper cases in the state. He further emphasised the commitment to establish the rule of law, highlighting the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force and prompt arrests.

"During the previous Congress regime, there were controversies like the 'Indira Rasoi' scandal. In our government, we improved and enhanced the quality of 'Annapurna Rasoi,' initiated by Vasundhara Raje," the CM said.

Sharma stated, "Congress leaders were afraid of the CBI, but we decided that the CBI will come to Rajasthan and conduct inquiries."

In response to controversial statements on Lord Ram, the Chief Minister affirmed, "Ram is not imaginary; he resides in every corner of this nation. Those questioning the existence of Ram should know that he is an integral part of our culture."

Concluding his speech, Sharma urged against appeasement politics, saying, "Let go of appeasement politics and focus on progress." (ANI)

