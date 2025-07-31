Gangtok, Jul 31 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday greeted Governor Om Prakash Mathur on completing one year in the constitutional post.

"Today, I had the honour of calling on the Hon'ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji, at Raj Bhawan. On behalf of the Government of Sikkim and the people of our state, I extended my warmest congratulations and best wishes to him on his successful completion of one year as the Governor of Sikkim," the CM said in a social media post.

Also Read | EVM Cross-Verification: ECI Reaffirms Electronic Voting Machines' Credibility, Says 'EVMs Found Tamper-Proof Again After Verification in Maharashtra'.

Tamang said that it has been a matter of great pride and privilege for his government to work under Mathur's esteemed leadership and constitutional guidance.

"The governor's wisdom, experience, and unwavering commitment to the democratic values of our nation have greatly strengthened the governance framework of our state over the past year," the Sikkim chief minister said.

Also Read | Air India Express Passenger Misses Delhi Stop, Inadvertently Flies to Bhubaneswar; Airline Launches Probe.

He said that he looked forward to continuing this meaningful association with Mathur to work together for the progress, peace, and prosperity of Sikkim.

The chief minister also wished Mathur continued good health, happiness, and success in all his endeavours.

Reflecting on his tenure, Governor Mathur expressed his gratitude and delight, describing his journey as "deeply enriching and transformative".

In his official message, the governor said that in the past year, he travelled extensively across Sikkim, connecting with citizens, understanding their hopes and challenges, and drawing inspiration from their warmth and sincerity.

He visited the far reaches of Donkela Pass and participated in the vibrant Maghey Mela in Jorethang.

Speaking of achievements during his tenure, the governor said he flagged off the spiritual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at Nathula and inaugurated Prerna Sthal at Bardang, a memorial dedicated to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives during the devastating flash floods in October 2023.

While recalling his participation in milestone celebrations in the state, he said that he was proud to be part of the 50 years of Sikkim's statehood celebrations.

Governor Mathur also praised the women of Sikkim, stating that they are truly empowered, excelling in every field, from governance and education to entrepreneurship and social service.

He commended the discipline observed on Sikkim's roads, citing adherence to traffic rules as an example for the rest of the country.

The governor also noted Sikkim's collective sense of environmental responsibility, reflecting deep-rooted values of harmony with nature, and recognised the state as one of the cleanest and greenest in India.

Governor Mathur extended his appreciation to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his Cabinet colleagues for their commitment to the welfare of the people.

He expressed confidence that Sikkim will play a key role in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047 and envisioned elevating Sikkim into a model state for the entire country, excelling in governance, innovation, sustainability, and human development.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)