Puducherry, Feb 28 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday to safely evacuate 23 students belonging to the Union Territory now stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said Rangasamy had also sent a list of details to the Union ministers with information of the stranded students from Puducherry (14), Karaikal (5), Mahe (3) and Yanam (one) who had gone to Ukraine for medical education.

Rangasamy also spoke to some of the students from his chamber over phone and asked all the students to be confident, bold and fearless as the administration has taken all steps for their safe return to the Union Territory.

Panic-stricken parents of the students met Rangasamy at his chamber and pleaded for steps to ensure the safe return of their children.

Rajya Sabha member S Selvaganapathy, District Collector E Vallavan and Director of Education P T Rudra Goud were also present.

