Jaipur, February 28: The Rajasthan Government has released the cutoff marks for its Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 level 1 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2021 examination can check the cut-off at rajasthan.gov.in/elementary.

While completing the recruitment of these posts (2021-22), a list of two times the category-wise number of candidates of 15,500 posts advertised by the department has been published today. The document verification will be done in their home district, said the Rajasthan Education Department. CS Results 2021: ICSI CS Result for Professional, Executive Courses Declared at icsi.edu; Here’s How to Check

Steps to Check Result:

Step 1: Go to official website rajasthan.gov.in/elementary

Step 2: On the right panel, click on 'primary and upper primary teacher recruitment 2021-22'

Step 3: Click on ‘Teacher level 1'

Step 4: On the new page, click on the cut-off link

Step 5: Check and download the cut-off.

As the list of available candidates is twice as large as the total number of positions, it suggests that around 31,000 candidates made it to REET Level 1 cut-off list for the 15,500 positions.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) released a short notice regarding the cut-off marks, document verification, and other updates.

