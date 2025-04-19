Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhnath on Saturday. CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and also gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that AIIMS Gorakhpur is making steady progress and contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

"AIIMS Gorakhpur is moving ahead on the path of progress; it is a matter of happiness. It is situated in the heart of eastern Uttar Pradesh. I am confident that we will be able to contribute to fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's vision, which he has seen by linking health services with the vision of a developed India," CM Yogi said in Gorakhpur. Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of a 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS Gorakhpur.

"Today, to expand the healthcare facilities of the same AIIMS, Gorakhpur, I participated in the Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone laying ceremony of the 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan'. Congratulations to the people of the state and best wishes to the AIIMS family!" UP CM earlier posted on X.

The new rest house will be built at a cost of Rs 44 crore and will accommodate up to 500 people. The project is being supported by Power Grid Corporation of India as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. The facility will help patients and their family members who come from distant places for treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur.

On Friday, CM Yogi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 91 crore at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur.

He also inaugurated a grain-based distillery plant worth Rs 1,200 crore under the super mega project at the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Speaking at the event, CM Adityanath said, "This is not just a Distillery but an ethanol plant."

He added that in the first phase, it will produce 3.5 lakh litres of ethanol daily, and later, production will be increased to 5 lakh litres.

The Chief Minister said that ethanol production in India has grown significantly--from 42 lakh litres earlier to 177 crore litres--since PM Modi approved ethanol production from surplus sugarcane.

CM Yogi also highlighted the changes in GIDA under the BJP-led government. He said GIDA has attracted investments worth over Rs 15,000 crore, which shows a complete change from earlier times when there was little interest in setting up industries. (ANI)

