Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of MLA Sudhakar Singh from the Ghosi Assembly Constituency in Mau district.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the late legislator and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The passing away of the Honourable MLA Shri Sudhakar Singh Ji from the Ghosi Assembly Constituency of Mau district is extremely heartbreaking--my humble tribute to him. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted eternal peace and the grieving family be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of its MLA from Ghosi Assembly, Sudhakar Singh.

In a post on X, it said, " The demise of Shri Sudhakar Singh Ji, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Ghosi Assembly, is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to his soul. May the bereaved family find the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!"

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the loss, describing it as "extremely heartbreaking."

In a post on X, Yadav prayed for the departed soul's peace and wished strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

In 2023, Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh won the Assembly bypolls of Ghosi.

The bypoll in Ghosi was necessitated after Dara Singh Chauhan, who had won the seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as Samajwadi Party candidate, came back to the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party candidate won by a big margin of 42,759 votes. (ANI)

