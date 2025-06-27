Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): On the occasion of International MSME Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the 'Youth adda' and launched a mobile application 'CM Yuva' in an effort to promote entrepreneurship in the state and help the youth with employment.

The UP CM congratulated the small and big entrepreneurs of the state and more than 2 crore employees in the Mirco, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) across the state, while also highlighting that the state is moving towards the idea of 'One District One Product' which has helped various areas to develop products on their own.

"Perfume from Kannauj, hardware from Aliganj, Chikankari from Lucknow, Dholak of Amroha, Barsuri of Pilibhit, today people have got a chance to move forward everywhere, people have moved forward," CM Yogi said during his speech at the program.

"If the government works without discrimination, then development comes fast in the state. We gave training and after training we are giving tool kits," he added.

Talking about the CM Yuva app, the Chief Minister mentioned that more than 90 lakh MSME units have been started under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana (CM-Yuva), which also helps people get an interest-free loan upto Rs 5 lakh. According to the CM, more than 55,000 people have joined the scheme.

"90 to 96 lakh MSME units have also been given security guarantee. We have started an app in the name of CM Yuva. If any youth wants to do business, then under this we are helping up to 5 lakhs without interest. Today 55 thousand youth are connected with it,"

Highlighting the transformation the state has gone through, he said that prior to 2017, that is before the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was formed, UP was known for mafia and goons, hitting out at the Opposition Samajwadi Party for leaving the state behind.

"Remember Uttar Pradesh before 2017, it was known for mafias and goons. It was the most dangerous state for entrepreneurs and women... The state never got recognition because of the family-oriented parties. For their own benefit, they left the state behind. People were not getting rooms in hotels even after paying money," the UP CM said.

On Thursday, according to the CM's office, the state government is "set to take an initiative to make the transgender community self-reliant" by linking them to the CM Yuva Abhiyan, under which they will be given training and loan assistance based on skills.

According to the official statement, this initiative will not only strengthen the transgender community financially but will also play a decisive role in connecting them with the mainstream of society. (ANI)

