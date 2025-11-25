Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday participated in 'Special Gurumati Samagam' on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

On the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya to hoist the saffron flag atop the Ram Temple.

"PM Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya today. To mark the completion of the construction of the Shri Ram temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the saffron flag of India's Sanatan Dharma was hoisted atop the Shri Ram temple today. This is the same saffron flag for which the generations of Sikh Gurus have been sacrificing themselves..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar", sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom holds a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the protection of pluralism and the safeguarding of civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality, and resilience.

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. To celebrate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras. (ANI)

