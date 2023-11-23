Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), November 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to Army Captain Shubham Gupta, a resident of Agra district, who was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family through his official X handle, CM Yogi wrote, Uttar Pradesh government is with the bereaved family members of the braveheart captain at this hour of grief," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Four army personnel, including Captain Shubham Gupta, who joined the Indian Army in the year 2015 and was commissioned in the year 2018, were killed in the encounter between the security forces and terrorists that took place at Rajouri in Jammu on Wednesday. Shubham's first posting was in Udhampur, the release stated.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J-K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district, which entered its second day on Thursday.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Quari, a Pakistani national and a hardcore terrorist. He has been trained on the Pakistani and Afghan fronts, as per the PRO Defence Jammu.

According to the PRO Defence Jammu, the killed terrorist is a highly-ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past year. He is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks.

He was sent to revive terrorism in the region. He is an expert in IEDs, operating and hiding from caves, and a trained sniper, the RO Defence Jammu added.

Sources said that troops, including Special Forces, were deployed in the area after inputs were received about the movement of a group of terrorists in the area.

"16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely," sources said.

Based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote Area, Gulabgarh Forest, and Rajouri District.

"The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, " said the Indian Army's White Knight Corps on the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kalakote area of Rajouri, J&K.

"Contact was established on November 22 and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by our own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said. (ANI)

