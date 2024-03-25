Gorakhpur, March 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi on Monday. The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion and wished for happiness and peace. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on Holi, the great festival of colour, enthusiasm, love, joy and social harmony! I wish that your lives be filled with various colours of happiness and that society be drenched in the soulful colours of happiness, peace and goodwill," CM Yogi posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath wished all citizens a happy and auspicious Holi, saying that festivals should be symbols of harmony, peace, and equality. The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the Holika Dahan procession organized by the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee in Pandey Hata. CM Yogi remarked, "There should be no discrimination anywhere. All the people should stay united. This is the message of Holi too."

He stressed the importance of eliminating discrimination in society and fostering unity for the strength and prosperity of the nation. Emphasising the need to dissolve differences among people, the Chief Minister pointed out that active participation in national interests with a united spirit not only enhances the festive fervour but also contributes to long-term benefits for society. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preserving the rich heritage of Holi, spanning thousands of years and rooted in epochs like Satyayug and passing it down to future generations.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country, is being celebrated today. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.

