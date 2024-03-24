New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the country's citizens on the eve of Holi on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform, X, PM Modi said, "I extend my Holi wishes to all my fellow citizens of the country."

"May this traditional festival, ornamented with colours of affection and harmony, bring new energy and enthusiasm into all your lives," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended Holi greetings to the citizens.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna. (ANI)

