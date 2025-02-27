Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday praised the state police for their exceptional role in ensuring the smooth and successful organization of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

UP CM Adityanath acknowledged the police's dedication and teamwork, which enabled the safe and secure participation of over 66 crore devotees.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the event's success, highlighting the use of technology and the state's efforts to ensure a safe and organized experience.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath commended the police force for managing the complexities of the Mahakumbh, a large-scale event that saw a huge influx of devotees.

"The police force and jawans played a pivotal role in the crowd management and overall success of the Mahakumbh. I congratulate them for their dedication," he said.

CM Yogi emphasised that the event's success was a result of PM Modi's vision, which provided a framework for organising a "Divya Kumbh Bhavya Kumbh."

The CM also acknowledged the extensive surveillance measures taken during the Kumbh, revealing that about 3,000 cameras were installed to ensure safety, which he monitored from his residence.

Yogi Adityanath noted the presence of national and international dignitaries at the event, including the Prime Minister, the President, and ambassadors from 100 countries, showcasing the global importance of the Kumbh.

Reflecting on the development of the state's police force, CM Adityanath shared how, before his tenure, new jawans faced a crisis of identity.

He stated that significant reforms were implemented under his leadership, transforming the police force into a highly capable unit.

Recalling a surprise visit to the Lucknow Police Line, he highlighted the importance of improving the living conditions of police personnel. He promptly addressed this issue by initiating improvements in the police barracks after consulting with the DGP and CS.

Adityanath expressed confidence in the Uttar Pradesh Police's ability to handle major events and challenges, having witnessed their growth and dedication over the years.

During his address, CM Yogi Adityanath reflected on the significant improvements made since his government came to power, particularly in strengthening the state's police force.

"When we came to power, 1.56 lakh vacancies were pending in the recruitment court. We filled all these vacancies, whether in the Special Task Force (STF) or the fire service," Adityanath said, emphasising his government's commitment to strengthening law enforcement.

The CM also commended the police for their quick and efficient handling of emergencies at the Mahakumbh.

He cited an incident in Prayagraj where a fire broke out in a pandal but was swiftly controlled within 10 minutes without any loss of life.

He also praised the police and front-line workers for their rapid response during accidents on Mauni Amavasya, when injured individuals were immediately transported to the hospital via a green corridor.

CM Yogi acknowledged that while many sit back and criticize the Mahakumbh's organization, the on-ground response had been exemplary.

"All those who came here praised the police and soldiers," he said.

He also noted that despite facing challenges, the police remained calm and patient, exemplifying the concept of "Mitra Police" by explaining situations to the public without losing their temper.

The CM concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh Police, stating that today, every dreaded criminal is fearful of the state's law enforcement.

He congratulated the police and security personnel for their unwavering dedication and successful management of the event.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also spoke to ANI after the interaction with the police force and said, "First of all, we interacted with labourers and sanitation workers, had lunch with them, and felicitated them."

"We spoke to all the groups who contributed to making the Mahakumbh a success and felicitated them. Now, we have gathered here for dinner with the police force. We congratulate the UP police and the central forces for the excellent work they have done and express our gratitude to them. 66 crore devotees have taken the holy bath here; I congratulate everyone," he said.

UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh also spoke to ANI and said, "It is because of the hard work of all our employees and officers that the divine and grand Kumbh was a success. Due to the hard work of the police administration and their contribution, the name of the state shines bright in the country and the world due to the divine and grand Kumbh. Today, our police personnel are feeling good that our Chief Minister is sitting with them and having food."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi highlighted the success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and said that over 66.30 crore people visited the religious event.

The Chief Minister further announced that the Mahakumbh has led to the creation of five new spiritual tourism corridors in the state, linking Prayagraj with key spiritual destinations such as Mirzapur, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Naimisharanya, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

CM Yogi also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of harnessing the potential of spiritual tourism, stating that Uttar Pradesh is well-positioned to become the hub for it.

Addressing a gathering in Prayagraj today, CM Yogi said, "More than 66.30 crore people visited Prayagraj. The new vision given by the PM is that spiritual tourism also has potential, and if any state can become the base for it, it is Uttar Pradesh. Prayagraj Mahakumbh has opened five spiritual tourism corridors in the state: Prayagrag-Mirzapur-Kashi, Prayagraj-Gorakhpur, Prayagraj-Chitrakoot, Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya, and Prayagraj-Mathura-Vrindavan."

The Chief Minister also praised the media for their reportage of Prayagraj Mahakumbh and said, "The centre and the state government performed their responsibilities, the adminstration and institutions also helped devotees reach the Prayagraj, but to air the entire entire happenings of the Maha Kumbh Mela and that too in a positive manner to the people in their homes was the media."

"No matter how good the arrangements would have been, no matter how grand the entire religious event would have taken place, if the media coverage hadn't taken it live and aired it across the country, the event would have been limited only to the people of Prayagraj or the state. Both the national and international media did this," he said.

Adding further, CM Yogi said, "The country's and international media praised the arrangements done at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. You all played the role of excellent marketing. The media has proved that by spending Rs 7500 crore, growth of Rs 3.5 lakh crore can be achieved."Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath also interacted with boat drivers in Prayagraj following the conclusion of Mahakumbh.

After his interaction, CM Yogi said, "After registration, every boat driver will be provided with a Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme. Funds will be provided to buy a boat. Those who do not have health insurance will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya, offered prayers at Shri Lete Hanumanji Temple in Prayagraj this afternoon.

The Mahakumbh 2025 concluded on Maha Shivratri, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance.

Over 66 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the 45-day religious gathering, setting a new record.

The Chief Minister said that more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni in the Mahakumbh-2025, which began on 13 January, Paush Purnima, and ended on February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj.

"This is unprecedented in world history - unforgettable. It is the result of the holy blessings of revered Akharas, saints, Mahamandaleshwars and religious gurus that this great gathering of harmony is becoming divine and grand and giving the message of unity to the entire world," posted CM Yogi.

Adityanath reflected on the event's success, stating that it bound the whole world with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

In a post on X CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, Harmony' Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj has been concluded today by setting new standards of security, cleanliness and good management along with grandeur and divinity. In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees, including revered saints and sages, have been blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni."

CM Yogi further said that the religious gathering bound the whole world with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The Uttar Pradesh CM was replying to PM Modi's blog that reflected on the conclusion of the Mahakumbh, describing it as a "Maha Yagya of unity." (ANI)

