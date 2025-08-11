Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Ahead of the 2025 Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, outlined the government's ambitious agenda, calling it a milestone in Uttar Pradesh's journey towards a 'Viksit' state. Speaking to journalists, he said the session, held in the third year of the Amrit Kaal, will chart a decisive course for development, with the government set to present a 25-year action plan in the Assembly.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the state government is advancing with the vision of 'Viksit UP' to fulfil the national resolve of a self-reliant and developed India. This vision, prepared in collaboration with NITI Aayog and experts, ensures participation from all sections of society. He informed that on 13th and 14th August, the House will hold a continuous 24-hour discussion on this vision, a consensus for which was reached in the all-party meeting.

Importantly, the opinions of the general public will also be incorporated into the vision document. "By 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, Uttar Pradesh too will stand proudly as a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh'," he asserted with confidence.

The Chief Minister said that during the Question Hour, members will raise issues of public interest, while the Zero Hour will focus on other significant matters. The government is fully prepared to answer every question and welcomes meaningful and constructive debate. He urged all parties to make productive use of time, avoid negativity, and contribute to the state's progress.

"We will welcome all proposals brought to the House. Our commitment is to the youth, to the development of UP, and to fulfilling the aspirations of the people," he stated, adding that those attempting needless disruption will be answered by the public itself.

Highlighting the session's agenda, CM Yogi said seasonal challenges such as floods and waterlogging will be taken up, along with in-depth discussions on health, education, infrastructure, welfare of the poor, and upliftment of all sections. He also cited the government's developmental achievements over the past eight and a half years, which have earned Uttar Pradesh praise at both national and international levels.

Targeting the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said their approach remains rooted in negativity rather than development. Recalling a previous session where proceedings were extended for 36 hours, he said the SP opposed the move and resorted to unparliamentary language, something for which they are already notorious. He urged the Opposition to engage in positive, development-oriented dialogue.

Calling the UP Legislature the largest in the country, CM Yogi said the debates held here set examples for the entire nation. Over the past eight and a half years, the Legislature has achieved numerous milestones and engaged in meaningful discussions on matters of public interest. "This time too, we enter the session with an important agenda to address the aspirations of our 25-crore population," he said.

Extending a warm welcome to all members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council from across the state, the Chief Minister wished for the success of the session, reiterating that it would mark a significant stride towards the development and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

