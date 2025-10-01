Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident that occurred in Titawi, Muzaffarnagar district, and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

According to the press release, the Chief Minister has directed district administration officials to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical attention and proper treatment at the hospital. He has also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Also Read | 'Sheikh From Dubai Is Looking for Sex Partner': Probe Finds Shocking WhatsApp Chats of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested for Exploiting Women Students.

On Wednesday morning, in the Titawi police station area of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, along the Panipat-Khatima highway, an accident occurred. A family from Haryana's Faridpur village in Karnal was on their way to Haridwar for the immersion of a relative's ashes when their car crashed into the rear of a parked truck on the roadside.

The impact was fatal, claiming the lives of six family members on the spot, while one person suffered serious injuries.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Special Investigation Team Arrests NEIF Chief Shyamkanu Mahanta and Late Singer's Manager Siddhartha Sharma.

The deceased have been identified as three women (Mohani, Anju, and Vimmi) and three men (Piyush, Rajendra, and Shiva). The injured individual, a young man named Hardik, has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information, the police reached the scene, admitted the injured to the hospital, and took the bodies into custody for post-mortem examination.

A CCTV footage from a nearby hotel captured the moment when the speeding car crashed into a parked truck from behind.

CO Fugana (Muzaffarnagar) Rupali Rao said, "This morning, an accident occurred in the Titawi police station area involving a vehicle carrying six people from Haryana. They were on their way to Haridwar for the immersion of a family member's ashes. Near Jagdev Hotel on the Shamli Highway, the car rammed into a stationary truck, resulting in the death of six people on the spot and one person being injured. The deceased include three women and three men. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem with due respect. A team has been formed to arrest the driver, and further legal action is being taken." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)