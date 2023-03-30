Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A silk agriculture fair is being organised at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, Gorakhpur and will be inaugurated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, informed an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

To double the income of the farmers, the government, which is expanding many programmes, is also encouraging silk production.

The government believes that by joining silk production, farmers can earn twice as much as compared to traditional farming.

This fair is organised to give information about various aspects of silk production and the government's incentive programmes.

Rakesh Sachan, Minister of the MSME Department of the state government will be present as a special guest at the silk agriculture fair.

ACS Sericulture Development Department Navneet Sehgal, Special Secretary and Director, Sericulture, Sunil Kumar Verma and Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute Pampore (Jammu and Kashmir) Director Dr NK Bhatia will also attend the event. (ANI)

