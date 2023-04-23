Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Kashi and offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham during a one-day tour ahead of the municipal elections on Sunday.

At the outset of his tour, CM Yogi visited Kal Bhairav Temple and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to offer prayers from Police Line Helipad. CM Yogi prayed to Baba Vishwanath through the Shodshopachar method for the party's victory in the civic elections.

Chief Minister was welcomed by the temple administration by providing him with Angavastram. After this, CM Yogi reached the regional office of the Bhartiya Janata Party located in Rohaniya.

CM Yogi reached the BJP office and garlanded the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. He interacted with the mayoral candidate Ashok Tiwari along with the authorized BJP councillor candidates for all the 100 wards at the party office. During his interaction, he asked all the candidates to conduct door to door campaign to reach out to people.

The Chief Minister said that all the candidates should go to the people and tell them about the development works being done in the country and the state, including Varanasi. The CM told the candidates to explain to the people the effectiveness of the double-engine government and also inform them about the benefits of triple engine government.

A large number of party leaders including BJP District President Hansraj Vishwakarma were present on the occasion. Varanasi will go to polls on May 4, in the first phase of the municipal elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

