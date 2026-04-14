Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Workers' protests continued on Tuesday in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, despite the state government announcing a wage hike for workers.

Police personnel were deployed at the spot.

Also Read | Anand Rathi Wealth Controversy: Employee Alleges S*xual Harassment, FIR Filed Against Senior Officials in Pune.

The workers have been demanding an increase in minimum wages. The protests turned violent on Monday after an altercation with the police. The protesters pelted stones and torched vehicles.

More than 300 people were arrested in connection with the case, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said.

Also Read | MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Date and Time: How to Check MP Board Results Online at mpbse.nic.in.

The Police Commissioner said that they are conducting route marches, and the committee formed by the UP government has held meetings with stakeholders to resolve the issue.

The police official said, "Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5 am. Workers gathered at three locations this morning and were dispersed within fifteen minutes after immediate talks with them. The high-powered committee, which has been here since yesterday, held extensive meetings and long marathon meetings with all stakeholders, and made some recommendations. The Uttar Pradesh government understands the workers' problems, sympathises with them, and is ready to resolve all their problems. I appeal to all workers to return to work in their factories and establish a peaceful environment in Gautam Buddha Nagar district."

"Several such WhatsApp groups have been created in the past two days, where workers are being made to join the group by scanning QR codes. This suggests a systematic, organised gang operating behind the scenes. We have identified some of these elements from the crowd and arrested them, and we will ensure their arrests in the future. Their funding will also be investigated, and if it is found that they received funding from outside the country or the state, action will be taken in that direction as well. Yesterday, we registered 7 FIRs in connection with the incidents that took place at different locations. More than 300 people have been arrested. Some arrests have also been made of those who instigated them, and more arrests will be made in the coming days," the Police Commissioner added.

Earlier today, the high-level committee constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday increased the interim minimum wages by about 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, following massive protests in Noida Phase 2.

According to Noida DM's office, for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim wages have been increased from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690 monthly; from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers. Interim rates are effective from April 1.

In districts with municipal corporations, the monthly wages for unskilled workers have been increased to Rs 13,006, for semi-skilled workers to Rs 14,306 and for skilled workers to Rs 16,025.

In other districts, the wages have been increased to Rs 12,356, Rs 13,591 and Rs 15,224 for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, respectively, according to the DM's office.

The protests have also sparked a political row in the state. State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that a committee formed by the UP government is holding discussions with the workers to resolve the issues. Gupta accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of conspiring to disrupt the law and order situation in the state.

In a statement, the state minister said, "Our government has taken the matter very seriously. A panel of senior government officials has been formed under the chairmanship of the Industrial Development Commissioner... Anarchic and thug elements of the Samajwadi Party and Congress have repeatedly conspired to disrupt the state's peace and order under the guise of such protests. At first glance, it cannot be denied that they played a suspicious role in inciting workers through rumours."

The statement read, "The committee formed by the government is holding talks with representatives of labour unions, industry groups, and all stakeholders. After detailed discussion and due consideration of all points, a suitable solution to the issue will be reached as soon as possible. Any antisocial element challenging this identity and environment will face such action that people for seven generations will shudder at the mention of the crime. I appeal to all parties to exercise restraint and patience."

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the UP government is attempting to hide its failures, calling the protest a conspiracy.

"The Uttar Pradesh government ranks number one when it comes to lying. The Chief Minister claims that this is a conspiracy, but if it truly is a conspiracy, did his intelligence wing also accompany him to Bengal to campaign? By labelling this a 'conspiracy,' they are merely attempting to mask their own failures. Given the current high inflation, it is only natural for labourers to come forward with their demands. The committee formed today to engage in dialogue with the labourers could have been constituted much earlier," Akhilesh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)