Indore, Mar 25 (PTI) The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg and other officials inspected a section of the first phase of the Indore Metro Rail Project and tested various arrangements over two days.

An official of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) on Tuesday said MPMRCL is awaiting the final approval of CMRS to start commercial operation of metro rail in Indore.

He said a team led by Garg tested the construction, signal mechanism, telecommunication system and other arrangements of the metro rail project on the highest priority corridor between Gandhi Nagar station to station number three of the Super Corridor on Monday and Tuesday on the set standards.

The official said that in the first phase, metro rail will be run on this 5.90 km corridor in the city. He said that the trial run of metro rail was conducted in September 2023.

According to the official, the foundation stone of the first phase of the Indore metro rail project with a total cost of Rs 7,500.80 crore was laid on September 14, 2019.

A circular-shaped metro rail corridor of about 31.50 km will be built.

