New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The railways on Wednesday said the loading of coal to power houses increased by more than 11 MT in May with 52.4 MT being moved as against 41.01 MT last year, showing a growth of 28 per cent.

Cumulatively, in the first two months of 2022-23, the Indian Railways has loaded more than 18 MT extra coal to power houses, as compared to the same period last year, with a growth of 24 per cent, the railway ministry said.

"In terms of number of rakes of coal loaded per day for power houses, IR has moved more than 421 rakes of domestic coal and more than 22 rakes of imported coal on a daily basis over longer distances, as is reflected in increased lead of thermal coal from 501 km to 560 km.

"With these sustained efforts, the trend of reducing coal stocks at power houses has been reversed and the coal stocks at the power houses have again started improving on a regular basis," the ministry said in a statement.

It also said that overall too, the railways recorded the best-ever monthly freight loading of 131.6 MT in May.

The incremental loading in May was 16.89 MT, a growth of 14.7 per cent over the previous best May figures achieved in 2021.

"With this, Indian Railways has had 21 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading. This growth has been fuelled by incremental loading of 10.7 MT in coal, followed by 2.8 MT in cement and clinker, 1.5 MT in foodgrains and 1.4 MT in balance other goods.

"Except raw material for steel plants (including iron ore) and finished steel, all commodities have registered a volume growth over the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

The cumulative freight loading in the first two months of the year has been 253.9 MT as against the 226.5 MT achieved in 2021-22, an incremental loading of 27.4 MT, with a growth of 12 per cent over the same period last year.

The ministry also said the freight NTKMs (net tonne kilometers) have increased from 65.3 billion in May 2021 to 79.1 billion in May 2022, registering a growth of 21 per cent.

"This is because of the fact that apart from the increase in freight loading, there has been an increase in freight leads, which has increased from 569 km in May 2021 to 600 km in May 2022, registering an increase of 5.5 per cent. The cumulative NTKMs in the first two months have also grown from 128 billion in 2021-22 to 153 billion in 2022-23, with a growth of over 19 per cent," it said.

