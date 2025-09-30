New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal, along with Coal India Limited and all Coal PSUs, has set extensive targets under the Special Campaign 5.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters to accelerate efficiency, streamline processes, and strengthen citizen-centric governance, an official statement issued by the Ministry on Tuesday.

The campaign lays out clear goals for cleanliness, file management, grievance redressal, parliamentary assurances, and process simplification across all its offices.

Under the Cleanliness Campaign, 1,439 sites have been identified across all Coal PSUs under the Ministry for cleaning, aimed at ensuring a more organised and cleaner workplace. The Ministry is also prioritising the identification and disposal of unserviceable items to generate revenue and free up valuable office space, the Ministry said.

In addressing References from Members of Parliament, four cases have been identified for prompt examination and resolution. Similarly, two IMC (Cabinet) proposals and nine Parliamentary Assurances have been earmarked for expeditious disposal.

For File Management, targets have been set to weed out and close obsolete files to improve operational efficiency and ensure quick retrieval of records. This will also free up significant physical space currently occupied by such files. Although there are currently no State Government References or Public Grievance Appeals pending under this campaign, these areas remain under active monitoring to enable immediate action if new cases arise.

The Ministry has placed special emphasis on citizen-centric governance, with 166 Public Grievances earmarked for resolution, alongside 61 PMO References and several Public Grievance Appeals, reaffirming its commitment to responsive and transparent governance, the release stated. (ANI)

