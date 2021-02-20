Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Feb 20 (PTI) A large number of people attacked security personnel in a colliery in Jharkhands Dhanbad district injuring three of them, after they tried to stop locals from stealing coal on Saturday, police said.

Four vehicles of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police were also damaged in the attack which occurred at Kapsara Colliery under Eastern Coalfields Limited.

Nirsa Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijay Kushwaha said that hundreds of people, including women, were stealing coal from a dumpsite of the colliery in Mugma area when security guards of the mine tried to stop them.

As the coal thieves pelted them with stones, the CISF and the police were informed and when the personnel reached the spot, they too faced the attack.

"Three security personnel were injured and four cars were damaged in the incident. However, the coal thieves fled after seeing that more police personnel have arrived," the SDPO said.

He said that the colliery does not have a proper arrangement to check coal theft.

In a similar incident in Kapsara colliery in November last year, locals attacked the car of a general manager of the ECL forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the officer stopped them from stealing coal.

Theft of coal either from goods trains or from mines is a perennial problem for the administration in coal-rich Jharkhand. Many people living near collieries earn their livelihood by stealing the fuel.

