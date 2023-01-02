New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande, and Archana Pande, the President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), on Sunday visited the Army Hospital (R&R) of Delhi Cantt area.

During their visit, they appreciated the Doctors, Nursing Officers, and Paramedical staff and lauded their efforts in providing a conducive healthcare ecosystem.

Both of them interacted with the patients, including serving soldiers, veterans, and their families.

General Manoj Pande and Archana Pande also extended New Year greetings and wished good health and speedy recovery to the patients. (ANI)

