New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday interacted with gallantry awardees and their families during the Defence Investiture Ceremony - 2025 (Phase-1) held at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital.

Sunita Dwivedi, President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), was also present at the occasion.

Also Read | Supreme Court a Chief Justice-Centric Court, Requires Change: Justice Abhay S Oka in Farewell Speech.

The event, held a day after the Gallantry Awards presentation at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 22, honoured officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and other ranks for acts of courage and dedication in service to the nation.

General Dwivedi commended the awardees as exemplary symbols of bravery, stating that their stories of valour will continue to inspire generations to come.

Also Read | Who Is Wing Commander Nikita Pandey? Supreme Court Directs IAF, Centre Not To Release Officer Part of Operation Sindoor From Service.

In a solemn and emotionally charged ceremony held at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, General Upendra Dwivedi presented the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and the 'Certificate of Honour' to the next of kin of Indian Army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The COAS presented the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour' to the next of kin of bravehearts---Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, Captain Deepak Singh, Havildar Rohit Kumar, Naik Dilwar Khan, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Sepoy Pradeep Singh, DSP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat and OEM GDE-1 Vijayan Kutty G (Border Road Organisation).

The presentation took place a day after the formal Defence Investiture Ceremony, which was conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 22.

The awards - a deeply symbolic tribute to valour and supreme sacrifice - were conferred to honour officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and other ranks who were killed in enemy and terrorist action while serving the nation.

Instituted in July 1999, the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour have since been bestowed upon families of bravehearts from conflicts dating back to 1947.

The first official presentation was held on Vijay Diwas, December 16, 1999, marking a significant milestone in the Army's continued commitment to remembering its bravehearts.

The 'Badge of Sacrifice' is a 24-carat gold-plated insignia individually engraved with the soldier's Army number, rank, and name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)