Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday morning met with security force personnel in Tanot on the Jaisalmer border, praising the army and Border Security Forces (BSF) for their "outstanding performance" during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

During his visit, General Dwivedi presented a Commendation Disc to PK Mishra, Assistant Commandant, BSF, from the Rajasthan Frontier, in recognition of his outstanding performance.

"On 19 May 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS visited Tanot, jaiselmer border and praised Army & BSF for their outstanding performance during OPS Sindoor & presented Commendation Disc to Sh P K Mishra , AC ,BSF of Raj Ftr," BSF Rajasthan posted on X.

On Monday, Dwivedi visited Laungewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps in the desert sector and lauded the forces for their contribution during Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI)-Indian Army lauded the Laungewala as a site where "bravery and sacrifice are etched in the nation's history".

"General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS today visited #Laungewala, a site where bravery and sacrifice are etched in the nation's history. He emphasized that the iconic battleground symbolizes the unwavering spirit and valour of the soldiers who defended the motherland against overwhelming odds, inspiring generations with their courage and dedication," the post stated.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

