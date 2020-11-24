Port Blair, Nov 24 (PTI) An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship has towed away a tanker, containing 910 tonnes of bunker fuel, from waters close to eco-sensitive Katchall Island in the Nicobar archipelago, towards which it was drifting after a total power failure, a statement issued by the maritime force said on Tuesday.

The Dubai-bound 'MT Anasthasia-1', with 24 crew members aboard, was posing a danger of running aground, risking oil spillage in the island, after experiencing total power failure since November 19, it said.

In a swift sea-air coordinated operation on November 22, a Coast Guard team from ICG multi-mission vessel 'Vishwast' boarded the 243 m-long tanker, repaired its systems and towed it to safe waters, the statement added.

