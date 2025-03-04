Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Citing the lack of nightlife in the coastal region of Karnataka as an impediment to the full potential development of tourism activities, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asked legislators from the region to discuss the matter and come up with a proposal for the government aimed at improving it.

He also said that he, along with State Tourism Minister H K Patil will hold a meeting with MLAs from the coastal districts.

"Many youngsters have won from the coastal region. The coastal region has the potential for health tourism, commercial activities, religious tourism, coastal tourism, and many more. My request to legislators from the region is—after 7 pm, the entire Dakshina Kannada district and surrounding region is dead, with no activities. Other than certain religious and folk activities, there are no activities," Shivakumar said in the Legislative Assembly.

He said, "All of them (coastal region legislators) should discuss and bring in a proposal... After 7 pm, if things are dead, what business will happen? Even Mangalurians don't come out."

Noting that it was proposed to expand IT/BT sector industries in the coastal region when S M Krishna was the chief minister, Shivakumar said that only a few have come up now. Despite the region having the highest number of engineering and medical colleges, the top crème who study there either move to Bengaluru or go to Mumbai or Dubai.

"Why is that? If youngsters don't have entertainment opportunities, they won't stay. If a city or region has to be lively, evening life should be there. But there (in the coastal region), it is dead. I have conducted a survey. So, you legislators discuss and submit a report to the government on what should be done," he said.

To this, Belthangady BJP MLA Harish Poonja told the Deputy CM that all the legislators from the region and the people are with him in promoting tourism and the all-round development of the region.

Responding to this, Shivakumar said that he, along with the Tourism Minister, will hold a separate meeting with legislators from the coastal region.

Shivakumar was intervening in response to a question by Byndoor BJP MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantihole during the Question Hour.

Gantihole, in his question, had urged the Tourism Minister to give special consideration to the coastal region in the tourism sector, ensure the relaxation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules to attract investments and set up a separate coastal tourism board under an IAS officer in the region.

Coastal tourism is popular in the state, Patil said, adding that about 8 crore people visit the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi for tourism.

The Karnataka Tourism Policy (2024-29) has given special attention to coastal tourism after considering inputs from all stakeholders, he said, highlighting key features of the policy.

Noting that Karnataka has 320 km of coastline, Patil said that 40 nodes have been identified along this stretch for tourism development. "If these 40 nodes are fully developed, there will be a huge transformation," he said.

Plans are also underway to introduce 'seaplane' facilities, he said, adding, "Senior officials are in touch with various countries regarding this. A team from Russia has shown interest, and we are considering whether to invite them."

To a question on CRZ rule relaxation, the minister said he would make all honest efforts in this regard.

"We will make a proper representation. The central government also seems to be in favour of it, and we will try to make it happen," he added.

Speaker U T Khader, who hails from the region, said the coastal region has everything necessary to promote tourism. However, he emphasised that all legislators should also work towards establishing a cordial atmosphere. "...If issues are created, no one will come," he added.

Gantihole responded, saying that the Speaker's cooperation was also required and that everyone should work together towards this goal.

