Kochi (Kerala)[India], March 17(ANI): Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has received an international order for the world's first zero-emission feeder container vessel. The vessel will be powered using Hydrogen Fuel Cells ultimately, with Green Hydrogen.

The order has been received from M/s. Samskip Group, a global logistics solution provider for the Design and Construction of Two Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels.

This is an ambitious project under the Norwegian Government's green funding programme aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path-breaking future technologies.

The total project cost is about Rs 550 crores.

These ships can carry about 365 nos of 45-feet long high cube containers and are intended to serve the European Market where sustainable transportation solutions are in high demand.

Samskip, a company headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands founded in 1990 with offices in 24 countries across Europe, America, Asia and Australia, offer transport and related services by land, sea, rail and air, around the world, focusing on cost-efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly solutions.

Samskip has emerged as a pioneer in European multimodal transport solutions to a wide range of services to customers worldwide.

Samskip is an expert in multimodal cargo transportation, refrigerated logistics and international forwarding.

In zero-emission mode, each vessel is expected to achieve around 25,000 tons of CO2 reduction per year.

They will achieve zero emission operations in ports also by using green shore power at the port of call. The vessel's deliveries are scheduled from Q3 2025 onwards.

The vessels are equipped with Hydrogen Fuel cells in a Hybrid power system with Diesel Generator backup for longer endurance.

It will have an onboard storage facility for Hydrogen fuel and will be fitted with Azimuth thrusters for propulsion and high manoeuvrability.

CSL has also recently bagged contracts for the construction of 2 Nos. Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) for the European renewable offshore wind-farm segment. These vessels also employ emission-reduction technologies with large-capacity Li-ion batteries and methanol fuelled generators.

CSL has been active in the international shipbuilding arena for over two decades (having exported high-end vessels to countries such as Norway, the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and the Middle East).

CSL's rich experience and proven track record in the construction of a number of high-end offshore support vessels to West Europe, coupled with its recent construction and delivery of Zero Emission Autonomous Cargo Ferries to European clients positioned it as the yard of choice for various customers who are looking for such solutions.

Besides a strong presence in the Commercial market, the yard is also active in defence shipbuilding, having recently delivered India's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (INS Vikrant) and constructing 08 nos Anti-Submarine Shallow Water Crafts for Indian Navy.

With this order, CSL has further strengthened its position among the global league of early movers in sustainable high-end green future technology in the shipping sector. (ANI)

