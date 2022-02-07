Mangaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Following are areca nut and
coconut prices.
Areca (per quintal)
Old Supari : Rs 47000 to Rs 52000 model Rs 51000
New Supari : Rs 38000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 42000
Koka
:
Rs 25000 to Rs 35000 model Rs 30000
Coconut [per thousand]:
1st quality : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000
2nd quality : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.
