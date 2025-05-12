Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) Long before Colonel Sofiya Qureshi became a national icon as one of the leaders of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army officer was an inspiration to thousands of students in West Bengal.

Qureshi, who was posted at Fort William in Kolkata in 2022, had left a lasting impression on youngsters with her calm yet firm mentorship during a webinar organised by the West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC), corporation chairman and MD, PB Salim, told PTI.

Fort William serves as the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

Qureshi may have walked into the talks as a guide for the WBMDFC's Career Guidance Series that was attended by students and professionals from diverse walks of life, largely confined to their homes facing career uncertainties, but she left the platform a hero, Salim, who vividly recalls the session, said.

"I wanted to be a scientist, but I also nurtured the dream of being in the army, as many members of my family are in the army, though earlier there was no scope for women to join it. But when the entry option came, I immediately took the plunge," Qureshi had told the audience during the session.

Asking the participants, including girls, to "be positive," she had exhorted them not to be discouraged by people's words.

"If you wish to wear the uniform (army), work hard for it. See motivational videos, discuss with parents, but keep away from those who will discourage you, say negative things. Think you can do it," she had said.

Qureshi had also said there are certain rules for joining the forces.

"You have to manage time effectively for 24 hours a day, by assessing your strengths, being physically and mentally fit. You should think positively and have courage of conviction," she had said.

Remembering that thousands attended that webinar, Salim said, "She shared her life story with the children, and she encouraged more and more girls to join the forces. She emphasised that girls can do and said girls can also be in the frontline position of the forces. If it is difficult, but it can be done.

"She had chatted with boys and girls, cutting across communities, for around two hours, shared with them her study tips, guided them on overcoming any challenge in life and how to succeed, and we still remember that interaction vividly," Salim said.

Asked if the organisers of the webinar had established contact with her after the press meet, Salim said, "It is a matter of pride for the entire country. What our army, air force and the navy, and other forces are doing. They are thwarting challenges from the enemy and safeguarding our lives. We are all offering our wishes for every member of the force.

Apart from Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media on May 7 in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, informing the people that India has carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible", military strike targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pak Occupied Kashmir to pre-empt future attacks.

The strike was carried out after the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, at Pahalgam on April 22.

